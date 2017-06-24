The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings

to Google Calendar - The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings - 2017-06-24 20:00:00

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings

Surfs Up, Y’all!

The Ohio River Surf Club Presents: The Return of KENTIKI

The underground (is that underwater?) Ohio River Surf Club celebrates summer with a grand Tiki party on Saturday, June 24th, in the Copper & Kings courtyard in Butchertown

$10 admission includes a guest’s first Tiki cocktail

Louisville’s world famous surf rock band, Interia

PLUS Hula performances by Hawaiian Hula and Ori Tahiti of Louisville, Kentucky!

World-class Tiki cocktails featuring Copper And Kings American Brandy Company & Hawaiian Meat Pies from the Butchertown Pie Co. available for purchase

Guests encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis, and flip flops

21+

About The Ohio River Surf Club.:

They are a mystery. They surf in the dead of night without a moon. They are invisible ninjas and conjurers. With cool hair. And a nonchalant disposition. They have no desire to be famous.

For more information visit http://copperandkings.com

Info

Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map

Food & Drink

Visit Event Website

502-561-0267

to Google Calendar - The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings - 2017-06-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings - 2017-06-24 20:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Tuesday

June 13, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™