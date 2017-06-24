The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings
Surfs Up, Y’all!
The Ohio River Surf Club Presents: The Return of KENTIKI
The underground (is that underwater?) Ohio River Surf Club celebrates summer with a grand Tiki party on Saturday, June 24th, in the Copper & Kings courtyard in Butchertown
$10 admission includes a guest’s first Tiki cocktail
Louisville’s world famous surf rock band, Interia
PLUS Hula performances by Hawaiian Hula and Ori Tahiti of Louisville, Kentucky!
World-class Tiki cocktails featuring Copper And Kings American Brandy Company & Hawaiian Meat Pies from the Butchertown Pie Co. available for purchase
Guests encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis, and flip flops
21+
About The Ohio River Surf Club.:
They are a mystery. They surf in the dead of night without a moon. They are invisible ninjas and conjurers. With cool hair. And a nonchalant disposition. They have no desire to be famous.
Copper & Kings 1111 East Washington Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map