The Return of Kentiki at Copper and Kings

Surfs Up, Y’all!

The Ohio River Surf Club Presents: The Return of KENTIKI

The underground (is that underwater?) Ohio River Surf Club celebrates summer with a grand Tiki party on Saturday, June 24th, in the Copper & Kings courtyard in Butchertown

$10 admission includes a guest’s first Tiki cocktail

Louisville’s world famous surf rock band, Interia

PLUS Hula performances by Hawaiian Hula and Ori Tahiti of Louisville, Kentucky!

World-class Tiki cocktails featuring Copper And Kings American Brandy Company & Hawaiian Meat Pies from the Butchertown Pie Co. available for purchase

Guests encouraged to wear hula skirts, Hawaiian shirts, swimsuits, shorts, bikinis, and flip flops

21+

About The Ohio River Surf Club.:

They are a mystery. They surf in the dead of night without a moon. They are invisible ninjas and conjurers. With cool hair. And a nonchalant disposition. They have no desire to be famous.

For more information visit http://copperandkings.com