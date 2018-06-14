The Return of Tinker Doyle

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

The Return of Tinker Doyle

On June 8, The Return of Tinker Doyle by award-winning local playwright, Elizabeth Orndorff, will kick off the historic theatre’s 69th year under the stars. The brand new “Kentucky Voices” comedy is a continuation of Orndorff’s The Search for Tinker Doyle, which was written in celebration of Danville’s bond with its Sister City of Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland, and performed on the Playhouse stage five years ago.

Previously, in The Search for Tinker Doyle, a fictional Danville mayor traveled to Northern Ireland to woo a Sister City while his wife secretly looked up a long lost Irish love.  The old flame turned out to be a priest, and now in The Return of Tinker Doyle, it’s “Father Doyle” who’s coming to Danville on a cultural exchange that has the whole town buzzing.

The play will run through June 23.

Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville, Kentucky.

Shows are held outside in a historic amphitheater, but moved indoors in case of rain or extreme heat.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday

Dinner & Show – 7:30pm

Show Only – 8:30pm (EDT)

For more information and for reservations, call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Food & Drink
859-236-2747
