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The Road Trip Market at Boone County Fairgrounds

The Road Trip Market presents their 5th annual spring market at the Boone County Fairgrounds, May 8-9, 2026! The Road Trip Market boasts a carefully curated lineup of 100+ hand selected vendors and food trucks, plus live music-featuring David Lee Campbell on Friday and Meaghan Richardson on Saturday! You'll find booths packed full of the best women's and children's clothing boutiques, vintage, spring florals, architectural salvage, seasonal home decor, beautiful jewelry, handmade uniques, lawn and garden decor, and so much more! Join us for a floral arrangement class on Friday ($35), stop by and snap a photo at our free photo booth, and more! Whether you're celebrating Mom or enjoying a day out, you won't leave empty-handed! GIVE BACK with every ticket purchase! A portion of every ticket sold will go directly to our charity partner, CASA of the Northern Bluegrass Region!

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3544572-0?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3544572-2?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3544572-3?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3544572-5?pid=11713

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Date and Time: On Fri, 08 May 2026 16:00 - Sat, 09 May 2026 16:00

Venue details: Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road, Burlington, Kentucky, 41005, United States

Category: Community | Markets

Prices:

Friday Ladies Night VIP + Weekend Market Pass (Friday 4-8pm, Saturday 9am-4pm): USD 12.00,

Saturday General Admission (Saturday 9am-4pm): USD 7.00

Artists / Speakers: David Lee Campbell, Meaghan Richardson

For more information visit theroadtripmarket.com