The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight at RiverPark Center

Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic Rock and Metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/