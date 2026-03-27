The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight at RiverPark Center

Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic Rock and Metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion.

Witness the unexpected union of Classical music and Metal. The Rock Orchestra is a rotating collective of classical musicians, featuring some of the world's greatest instrumentalists and vocalists. Performing the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Aerosmith, The Cranberries, and more!

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/