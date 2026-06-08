The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Iroquois Amphitheater
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Iroquois Amphitheater 1080 Amphitheater Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40214
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Join us for Hollywood Classics Under the Stars this summer at Iroquois Amphitheater
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) is a cult classic musical parody of B-movie sci-fi and horror, following engaged, innocent couple Brad and Janet, who get stranded at a bizarre castle during a storm. They are drawn into the flamboyant world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a “sweet transvestite” mad scientist from Transsexual, Transylvania, who unveils his creation, Rocky.
Rated RThis FREE event is ALL AGES
For more information call (502) 368-5865 or visit iroquoisamphitheater.com