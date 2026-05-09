The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Appalachian Center for the Arts
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Appalachian Center for the Arts 218 2nd St, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501
The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Appalachian Center for the Arts
October 17th, 2026
The story centers on a young engaged couple whose car breaks down in the rain near a castle, where they search for help. The castle is occupied by strangers in elaborate costumes holding a party. They then meet the head of the house, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, an apparently mad scientist and alien transvestite from the planet Transsexual in the galaxy of Transylvania, who creates a living muscle man named Rocky.
For more information call (606) 262-4004 or visit theapparts.org