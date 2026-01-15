The Ruby Throated Hummingbird at McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics. Programs are free and open to the public and led by experts in their fields.
Kentucky’s Flying Jewels: The Ruby Throated Hummingbird Led by Naturalists from the Woodlands Nature Station Thursday, May 21, 20265:30-6:30pm
All programs are free and open to the public
