McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

The Ruby Throated Hummingbird at McCracken County Public Library  

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics. Programs are free and open to the public and led by experts in their fields.

Kentucky’s Flying Jewels: The Ruby Throated Hummingbird Led by Naturalists from the Woodlands Nature Station Thursday, May 21, 20265:30-6:30pm 

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
