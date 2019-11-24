The Santaland Diaries at Actors Theatre

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The Santaland Diaries at Actors Theatre

As the Christmas countdown begins, a newly-hired elf enters the coldest circle of retail hell: Macy’s Santaland. In real life, Crumpet the Elf is an unemployed actor, but now he’s hard at work, greeting children, judging their parents, and giving us a hilarious behind-the-scenes tour of the North Pole. Packed with David Sedaris’s signature wit, The Santaland Diaries is a delightfully irreverent holiday classic for those of us who prefer our eggnog spiked.

Audience Advisory: Contains some strong language and strobe lighting. Not intended for young audiences.

Age Recommendations:  13+

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Theater & Dance
