The Science of Slime at the Behringer-Crawford

A day of gross-out fun making observations, creating experiments and drawing conclusions - while getting slimy! Wear clothes that can get messy. Bring a packed lunch. Grades 4-7; minimum age 9.

Cost: $10 for BCM members. Future members: $15.

Free parking.

Pre-registration required by July 8

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org