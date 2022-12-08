The Season We Celebrate by VOICES of Kentuckiana

to

Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204

The Season We Celebrate by VOICES of Kentuckiana

Join VOICES of Kentuckiana in a celebration that spans a diverse mix of cultures, faiths, and sentiments during this joyous time of year. Our concert selections will explore the breadth of music styles and holiday traditions. Let us lift you up with light and love this holiday season with three performances on December 8, 9, & 11 at The Henry Clay theater. Tickets are on sale now.

December 8, 2022 at 7:30pm

December 9, 2022 at 7:30pm

December 11, 2022 at 3:00pm

For more information call (502) 583-1013 or visit voicesky.org

Info

Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - The Season We Celebrate by VOICES of Kentuckiana - 2022-12-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Season We Celebrate by VOICES of Kentuckiana - 2022-12-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Season We Celebrate by VOICES of Kentuckiana - 2022-12-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Season We Celebrate by VOICES of Kentuckiana - 2022-12-08 19:30:00 ical