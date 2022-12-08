The Season We Celebrate by VOICES of Kentuckiana
Henry Clay Theatre 604 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Randy Blevins
The Season We Celebrate - A Celebration of the Holidays in Concert
Join VOICES of Kentuckiana in a celebration that spans a diverse mix of cultures, faiths, and sentiments during this joyous time of year. Our concert selections will explore the breadth of music styles and holiday traditions. Let us lift you up with light and love this holiday season with three performances on December 8, 9, & 11 at The Henry Clay theater. Tickets are on sale now.
December 8, 2022 at 7:30pm
December 9, 2022 at 7:30pm
December 11, 2022 at 3:00pm
For more information call (502) 583-1013 or visit voicesky.org