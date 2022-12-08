× Expand Randy Blevins The Season We Celebrate - A Celebration of the Holidays in Concert

The Season We Celebrate by VOICES of Kentuckiana

Join VOICES of Kentuckiana in a celebration that spans a diverse mix of cultures, faiths, and sentiments during this joyous time of year. Our concert selections will explore the breadth of music styles and holiday traditions. Let us lift you up with light and love this holiday season with three performances on December 8, 9, & 11 at The Henry Clay theater. Tickets are on sale now.

December 8, 2022 at 7:30pm

December 9, 2022 at 7:30pm

December 11, 2022 at 3:00pm

For more information call (502) 583-1013 or visit voicesky.org