Little Colonel Playhouse The Season for Giving

The Season for Giving at Little Colonel Playhouse

December 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th from 7:30 – 10 pm

December 7th, and 14th at 2 pm

Tickets: Adults – $13/Seniors/Students – $10.

A play by Bill Baker. Directed by George Robert Bailey.

It’s Christmas Eve at Bob and Carol’s. Grandma is over and spending the night as everyone gets last minute gifts wrapped and plans for the big day and dinner. The family has certain holiday traditions they follow, including midnight mass and a turkey dinner on Christmas. As Bob finds out, it must be a whole turkey, not just the turkey breast he mistakenly purchased. Tom and Ellen, in their early 30’s, have been an item for many years now. Ellen keeps throwing a monkey wrench in Tom’s plans. Tom has purchased a ring and plans to give it to her after midnight mass when they normally exchange gifts; but the road to love is not a smooth one. What monkey wrench has Ellen thrown this time? A delightful look at romance and the holidays, with a fair amount of comedy thrown in.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/