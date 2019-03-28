The Snipe Hunter’s Circus at Morehead State University

MSU’s School of Creative Arts will present an original production, “The Snipe Hunter’s Circus,” from Friday, March 28, through Sunday, March 30, at the Lucille Caudill Little Theatre. Show time for each show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7.

“The Snipe Hunter’s Circus” is an original play from Will Murphy, a senior theatre major minoring in both creative writing and philosophy from Alexandria. Through a series of more than a dozen vignettes featuring a variety of circus-style performances, it tells the story of a group of clowns who are on a fruitless mission hunting for the illusive fictional creatures known as snipes.

For more information call (606) 783-2473 or visit moreheadstate.edu/theatre