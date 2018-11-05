The Society of Women Engineers Presents Death by Chocolate

Death by chocolate is a social outreach event held by The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), a student organization at UK Kentucky College of Engineering – Paducah. The Society invites school girls to socialize with current engineering students and professors.

Death By Chocolate is designed so that students can mingle together and for younger students to hear from women in the professional engineering industry. They find out what STEM careers are all about and how being a woman plays a role in their careers. Attendees also get to learn more about the University of Kentucky College of Engineering Paducah and the special opportunities that come along with this unique campus.

On Facebook: Death By Chocolate

For more information visit societyofwomenengineers.swe.org