The Solid Rock'It Boosters at McCracken County Public Library

The Solid Rock'It Boosters Live Rockabilly and Roots Music

Solid Rock'it Boosters began their wild musical journey over 20 years ago in Western Kentucky. Since then, life-long friends Nathan Brown and Todd Anderson have been partnering up with the area's most talented musicians, bringing their unique blend of rockabilly, honky tonk, bluegrass and Western swing music to fans across the country. They are fiercely proud of their homeland of Paducah, Kentucky, and this theme can be found woven into everything they do. Known for their wild hootenanny-style stage show, the Boosters have a reputation for bringing high energy and an undeniable rocking style to traditional American music.

Solid Rock'it Boosters are seasoned veterans of roots music, and they are sure to entertain audiences with solid rhythms, infectious hooks and masterful musicianship.

7:00 pm | 2nd Floor meeting room

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings