The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House

to Google Calendar - The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House - 2017-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House - 2017-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House - 2017-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House - 2017-11-19 19:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17; 8:00PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18; 2:00PM & 8:00PM

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19; 1:00PM & 6:30PM

The Hills Are Alive! A brand new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is coming to Lexington, KY. The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony®, Grammy® and Academy Award® winning Best Score, including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and the title song.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC enjoyed extraordinary success as the first live television production of a musical in over 50 years when “The Sound of Music Live!” aired on NBC in December, 2013 and was seen by over 44 million people. 2015 marked the 50th anniversary of the film version, which continues to be the most successful movie musical in history.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House - 2017-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House - 2017-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House - 2017-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Sound of Music at Lexington Opera House - 2017-11-19 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Submit Yours