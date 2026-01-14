The Sound of Music at Playhouse in the Park

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

The Sound of Music at Playhouse in the Park

Friday, February 13, 2026 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 14, 2026 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 15, 2026 2:30 PM

Friday, February 20, 2026 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 21, 2026 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 22, 2026 2:30 PM

For more information or tickets call 270-759-1752 or visit  playhousemurray.ludus.com/index.php

Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
