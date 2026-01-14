The Sound of Music at Playhouse in the Park
to
Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071
Concord Theatricals
The theater is alive with The Sound of Music!The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as Friday, February 13, 2026 7:00 PMSaturday, February 14, 2026 7:00 governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.
The Sound of Music at Playhouse in the Park
Show dates:
Friday, February 13, 2026 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 14, 2026 7:00 PM
Sunday, February 15, 2026 2:30 PM
Friday, February 20, 2026 7:00 PM
Saturday, February 21, 2026 7:00 PM
Sunday, February 22, 2026 2:30 PM
For more information or tickets call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.ludus.com/index.php