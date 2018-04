The Sound of Music at Shelby County Community Theatre

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay

and Russell Crouse

Directed by Rick Reinle

July 19-22, 26-29, 2018

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10

Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.

For more information call 502-633-0222 or visit shelbytheatre.org