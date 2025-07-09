The Sound of Music

Select dates. Please look at performance calendar.

The Sound of Music, the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of a new regime take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com