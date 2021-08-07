The Spirit of the South Tour with Blackberry Smoke

Ashland's Riverfront Park 50 15th Street , Ashland, Kentucky 41101

The Spirit of the South Tour with Blackberry Smoke

Join us for a Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll Music, featuring Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and Jaimoe from the Allman Brothers Band. The Show Will Conclude With a ONE OF A KIND FINALE of Southern Rock Favorites!!!

Additionally, For the First Time Ever, Blackberry Smoke is Partnering with The Allman Brothers Band Museum At The Big House - to Bring the Band's Storied History on the Road. The Museum Will Feature Never-Before-Seen Archival Items, Including Original Hand-written Lyrics, Awards, Rare Family Photographs, Iconic Pieces of Clothing and Jewelry, One-Of-A-Kind Instruments Played by the Band and MORE!!! Jaimoe Will Also Be Onsite at the Museum and Available for Meet and Greet Opportunities with Ticket Holders.

Get tickets here: www.etix.com/ticket/p/6576160/spirit-of-the-south-tour-wblackberry-smoke-ashland-ashland-riverfront-park

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

