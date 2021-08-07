× Expand Photo provided by the Paramount Arts Center Spirit of the South with Blackberry Smoke at the Ashland Riverfront Park

The Spirit of the South Tour with Blackberry Smoke

Join us for a Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll Music, featuring Blackberry Smoke, The Allman Betts Band, The Wild Feathers and Jaimoe from the Allman Brothers Band. The Show Will Conclude With a ONE OF A KIND FINALE of Southern Rock Favorites!!!

Additionally, For the First Time Ever, Blackberry Smoke is Partnering with The Allman Brothers Band Museum At The Big House - to Bring the Band's Storied History on the Road. The Museum Will Feature Never-Before-Seen Archival Items, Including Original Hand-written Lyrics, Awards, Rare Family Photographs, Iconic Pieces of Clothing and Jewelry, One-Of-A-Kind Instruments Played by the Band and MORE!!! Jaimoe Will Also Be Onsite at the Museum and Available for Meet and Greet Opportunities with Ticket Holders.

Get tickets here: www.etix.com/ticket/p/6576160/spirit-of-the-south-tour-wblackberry-smoke-ashland-ashland-riverfront-park

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com