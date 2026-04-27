The Spitfire Grill by Encore Musicals of Owensboro

A heartfelt and inspiring musical about hope, healing, and the power of community, The Spitfire Grill tells the story of a young woman searching for a fresh start in a small town. With a beautiful folk-inspired score and deeply moving storytelling, this intimate production is filled with warmth, resilience, and the unexpected ways people come together.

For more information call 270-702-1754 or visit encoreowensboro.com