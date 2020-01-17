The SpongeBob Musical at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
The SpongeBob Musical at Lexington Opera House
A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world’s most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The bold, original musical The New York Times declares, “BRILLIANT!”
For more information call (859) 233-4567 or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com
Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance