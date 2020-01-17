The SpongeBob Musical at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

A legendary roster of Grammy® Award winners. A visionary director and a Tony Award®-winning design team. One of the world’s most beloved characters. Turn them loose on stage and what do you get? The bold, original musical The New York Times declares, “BRILLIANT!”

For more information call  (859) 233-4567  or visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
