The SpongeBob Musical at the Carson Center

The Carson Center is pleased to announce the new 2019-2020 Broadway Season at the Carson Center. There will be one performance for all shows. Broadway Series Subscription Renewal Forms will be mailed to current subscribers. New and Renewing Subscribers will be able to purchase online. Subscriptions start at $310.17. For questions, please visit the Carson Center Box Office or call (270) 450-4444. CSI and Baptist Health Paducah are the season sponsors.

Subscriptions for the coming year will include seven productions:

Once On This Island on October 12, 2019;

Escape To Margaritaville on November 4, 2019;

Fiddler On the Roof on December 26, 2019;

The SpongeBob Musical on January 20, 2020;

Waitress on March 19, 2020,

Bandstand on April 20, 2020

Beautiful on June 8, 2020.

"Wonders pour from the stage in a ravishing stream of color and invention" (Time Out New York) as Broadway's best creative minds reimagine and bring to life the beloved Nickelodeon series with humor, heart and pure theatricality in a neon-sparkly "party for the eyes and ears" (Daily Beast). Be there when SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe—until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. This "creative explosion" (Broadway.com) is "nothing short of genius" says Theatermania, so bring the entire family to celebrate friendship and cooperation, and learn the power of unity and inclusion.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org