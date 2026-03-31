The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition at Market House Theatre
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Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition
When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!
For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org
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Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance