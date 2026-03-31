The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition at Market House Theatre

to

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

 When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

For more information call (270) 444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org 

Info

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition at Market House Theatre - 2026-07-17 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition at Market House Theatre - 2026-07-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition at Market House Theatre - 2026-07-17 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition at Market House Theatre - 2026-07-17 19:00:00 ical