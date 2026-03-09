The SpongeBob Musical at Paramount Arts Center
to
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
×
The SpongeBob Musical at Paramount Arts Center
The Paramount Players present
The SpongeBob Musical
April 24, 2026Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM
April 25, 2026Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM
For more information, please call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/
Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family