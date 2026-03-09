The SpongeBob Musical  at Paramount Arts Center

to

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

The SpongeBob Musical at Paramount Arts Center

The Paramount Players present

The SpongeBob Musical 

April 24, 2026Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

April 25, 2026Doors: 6:30 PM | Show: 7:30 PM

For more information, please call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/

Info

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
606.324.0007
to
Google Calendar - The SpongeBob Musical  at Paramount Arts Center - 2026-04-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The SpongeBob Musical  at Paramount Arts Center - 2026-04-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The SpongeBob Musical  at Paramount Arts Center - 2026-04-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The SpongeBob Musical  at Paramount Arts Center - 2026-04-24 19:00:00 ical