The Spring 2026 BFA Thesis Exhibition at Hite Institute

Opening Thursday April 16th in the Schneider Hall Galleries, the Hite Institute of Art + Design is excited to invite you to our Spring 2026 BFA Thesis Exhibition. Presenting the work of 13 students graduating with a degree in Fine Arts, The BFA Thesis Exhibition demonstrates the department’s vast range of disciplines while offering each candidate an opportunity to present a completed body of work to the public.

For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu