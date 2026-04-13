The Spring 2026 BFA Thesis Exhibition
to
Hite Art Institute Univeristy of Louisville 104 Schneider Hall, Louisville, Kentucky 40292
The Spring 2026 BFA Thesis Exhibition at Hite Institute
Opening Thursday April 16th in the Schneider Hall Galleries, the Hite Institute of Art + Design is excited to invite you to our Spring 2026 BFA Thesis Exhibition. Presenting the work of 13 students graduating with a degree in Fine Arts, The BFA Thesis Exhibition demonstrates the department’s vast range of disciplines while offering each candidate an opportunity to present a completed body of work to the public.
For more information call (502) 852-4437 or visit louisville.edu