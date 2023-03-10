× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse The St. Paddy’s Day Escapade

The St. Paddy’s Day Escapade at Little Colonel Playhouse

March 10 & 11 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

A play written and directed by Teresa Wentzel. It’s 1960 and Liam Fitzpatrick owns a shoe repair shop in south Chicago. He thinks of himself as a leprechaun - plays the flute, cobbles shoes, even sports a green jacket and red beard. And what a prankster he is! But someone in the neighborhood doesn’t like Liam’s hijinks and puts an end to them! Is it Norah, the gruff waitress across the street? Or Aiden, his bitter cousin who’s carrying a grudge? And then there’s Kayleigh, a pious housekeeper who still suffers from a broken heart? And don’t forget Rocco, a Chicago alderman, who has a lengthy history with Liam and plenty of resentments towards the annoying cobbler. Finally, there’s Paula, a longtime friend who’s being blackmailed by Liam. Who’s gonna kill him? Come join the St. Paddy’s Day Escapade.

Tickets $45 per person/Includes food, drink & show

For tickets call (502) 241-9906 or lcp.booktix.com