The Stave Festival in Lawrenceburg

Two days of food trucks, live music, car shows, and more in downtown Lawrenceburg. Stroll along Main Street to see the arts and crafts vendors, cars and visit local boutiques, restaurants and shops. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and stake out a spot at Century Bank Park to experience the live music at 6pm! Food trucks open at 11AM!

Open to the public. Dogs are welcome!

Live Music Schedule will be released soon!

Friday, September 12

11:00 AM – Food Trucks Open

6:00 PM – Wheels of Time Car Show on Main

7:00 PM – Ben Lacy Performs

8:00 PM – Nightflyer (Eagles Tribute Band) Performs

Saturday, September 13

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM – Artisan Craft Vendors on Main

11:00 AM – Food Trucks Open

Until 4:00 PM – Kids’ Activities (including inflatables)

3:00 PM – Puppet Show

5:00 PM – Low Grade Mortals Perform

6:30 PM – Mercury 7 Performs

8:00 PM – Classic Rock Experience Performs

For more information call 502-598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/stave-fest-4/2025-09-12/