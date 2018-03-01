The Sting Variations at the Norton Center

Sting fans and jazz aficionados will love eight-time Grammy®-nominee Tierney Sutton’s latest offering, The Sting Variations. Known for her lush singing of American standards, Sutton and her Tierney Sutton Band now turn to the music of Sting and the Police. Their latest offering, nominated for “Best Jazz Vocal Album” during the 2017 Grammy® Awards, brilliantly transforms pop classics such as, “Message in a Bottle,” “Driven to Tears,” “Walking in Your Footsteps,” “Fragile,” and “Every Breath You Take,” among many other hits and surprises. Tierney’s remarkable, genre-transcending voice and her genuine love for music and people will make this evening tough to miss. March 1, Weisiger Theatre.

