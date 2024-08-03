× Expand Hermitage Farm The Summer Swing Soiree

The Summer Swing Soiree at Hermitage Farm

$50 per person.

Back by popular demand, Hermitage Farm is ecstatic to announce their Summer Swing Soirée! For one magical night on August 3rd, we will gather under the setting sun for some good food, great libations, and phenomenal swing dance. Our last event sold out in just a few days, so be sure to grab your tickets as soon as possible!

Derby City Dandies will provide our musical backdrop for the evening, while the talented team at Bourbon Tango will instruct and lead the dance. Tickets include one complimentary drink ticket, redeemable at our cash bar. Barn8 will also offer classic BBQ favorites for purchase, so come hungry! Don’t miss out on this summer celebration.

For more information call (502) 398-9289 or visit touroldham.com/calendar