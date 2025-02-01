The SuperNatural 2.0 Exhibit at 21C Louisville

21c Museum Hotel - Louisville 700 West Main Street, Kentucky

 21c Louisville is unveiling a new exhibition with The SuperNatural 2.0. The exhibition, which remains on view through December 2025 throughout the 21c Louisville gallery spaces, presents a thematic group exhibition of 90 multi-media artworks by 43 artists from across the globe exploring how the natural world is now experienced and understood as both organic and artificial. 

The museum is free and open 24/7, 365 days a year.

For more information call (502) 217-6300 or visit 21cmuseumhotels.com

