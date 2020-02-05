The Tap Pack at Norton Center for the Arts

These Australian dancers have combined their tap dancing expertise with the music of Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Beyoncé, Michael Bublé and others to entertain audiences at venues around the world. They dance into Kentucky in 2020 with a one-night show at Danville’s Norton Center for the Arts. But don’t expect just to watch some fancy footwork. The Tap Pack use their humor, dancing and singing to bring “high energy entertainment” to audiences.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com