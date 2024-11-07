The Tempest at Asbury University

to

Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390

The Tempest at Asbury University

A spellbinding tale of magic, vendettas, young love, family bonds, and the power of forgiveness- The Tempest is an uncommon example of Shakespeare moving beyond the strict confines of comedy or tragedy to invent an entirely new dramatic form. Guest Director and Visiting Theatre Professor, Harvey Johnson, breathes new life into the Bard's delightful yet poignant play, reimagining it for a 21st-century audience.

For more information call 859-858-3511 or visit our.show/autempest

Info

Asbury University 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390
Comedy, Religion & Spirituality, Theater & Dance
859-858-3511
to
Google Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-07 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-07 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-07 19:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-08 19:30:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-09 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-09 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Tempest at Asbury University - 2024-11-09 19:30:00 ical