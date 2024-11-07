The Tempest at Asbury University

A spellbinding tale of magic, vendettas, young love, family bonds, and the power of forgiveness- The Tempest is an uncommon example of Shakespeare moving beyond the strict confines of comedy or tragedy to invent an entirely new dramatic form. Guest Director and Visiting Theatre Professor, Harvey Johnson, breathes new life into the Bard's delightful yet poignant play, reimagining it for a 21st-century audience.

For more information call 859-858-3511 or visit our.show/autempest