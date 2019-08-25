The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam

The TEMPTATIONS will will perform at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Among the most popular of their nearly 100 R&B charted songs are “My Girl,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me (with The Supremes),” “Cloud Nine,” “Psychedelic Shack,” “Ball of Confusion,” “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “Shakey Ground,” “Treat Her Like a Lady,” “Stay," and their near definitive rendition of the Christmas standard “Silent Night.”

For more information call (270) 298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/