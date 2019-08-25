The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam

to Google Calendar - The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam - 2019-08-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam - 2019-08-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam - 2019-08-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam - 2019-08-25 20:00:00

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320

The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam

The TEMPTATIONS will will perform at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Among the most popular of their nearly 100 R&B charted songs are “My Girl,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me (with The Supremes),” “Cloud Nine,” “Psychedelic Shack,” “Ball of Confusion,” “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “Shakey Ground,” “Treat Her Like a Lady,” “Stay," and their near definitive rendition of the Christmas standard “Silent Night.”

For more information call (270) 298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/

Info

Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-298-0036
to Google Calendar - The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam - 2019-08-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam - 2019-08-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam - 2019-08-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam - 2019-08-25 20:00:00