Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
The Temptations in Concert in Beaver Dam
The TEMPTATIONS will will perform at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Among the most popular of their nearly 100 R&B charted songs are “My Girl,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “Since I Lost My Baby,” “Get Ready,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me (with The Supremes),” “Cloud Nine,” “Psychedelic Shack,” “Ball of Confusion,” “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “Shakey Ground,” “Treat Her Like a Lady,” “Stay," and their near definitive rendition of the Christmas standard “Silent Night.”
For more information call (270) 298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/