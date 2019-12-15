The Ten Tenors at the Carson Center
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
The Ten Tenors is an Australian music ensemble that has toured worldwide, been seen by more than 90 million people and attracted a vast international fan-base by performing a unique combination of classical and contemporary music featuring ten-part harmonies. They will sing traditional Christian Christmas music inspiring the audience to experience the true meaning of Christmas.
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance