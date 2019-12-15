The Ten Tenors at the Carson Center

The Ten Tenors is an Australian music ensemble that has toured worldwide, been seen by more than 90 million people and attracted a vast international fan-base by performing a unique combination of classical and contemporary music featuring ten-part harmonies. They will sing traditional Christian Christmas music inspiring the audience to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org