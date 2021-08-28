The Texas Tenors: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 They are the most successful music act ever to appear on the hit television show America’s Got Talent — with four studio albums, two PBS specials, and countless awards. Don’t miss the Orchestra Kentucky debut of the Texas Tenors!

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

