The Third Wheels at Glema Mahr

The Third Wheels defy categorization with their eclectic blend of jazz, bossa nova, rock, blues, and country influences. Band members Brent Webster (guitar), Kala Dunn (vocals and flute), Dean Hughes (drums), and Scott Thile (bass) push musical boundaries with their heartfelt performances of new compositions and creative takes on classic favorites.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org