Tiny Art Show at Art Center of the Bluegrass

The Tiny Art Show at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Tiny Art Show Exhibit is January 19 – February 21

TINY ART SHOW SALE is Saturday, February 21. Doors open at 5 pm, sale begins at 6 pm.

The Tiny Art Show is a fun and fanciful exhibit and sale of miniature masterpieces from artists, students, supporters, and anyone who wants to create a little art.

The only parameters placed on participation are that the artwork be no larger than 6” on any given side, and must be created on a flat surface to allow for easy wall hanging.

Most submissions are paintings on small canvases, but every year, there are other creative media represented, with past pieces including mosaics, wrought iron, ceramics, quilting, felt art, photography, and more. Participating artists range from established professionals to young children.

There is an element of mystery to the event, as the artists remain anonymous until after a piece is purchased. The artist’s information is provided on a tag on the back of the piece. Nearly every piece is priced at $20, with all proceeds benefiting the mission of Art Center of the Bluegrass, connecting all people to art, culture, and creativity.

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org