The Tragedy of Macbeth at EKU Center

William Shakespeare’s infamous tale of manipulation, malice, and murder The Tragedy of Macbeth, will take the stage in a dark, modern interpretation directed by Matthew Johnson and Jenny Fitzpatrick and jointly produced by the Appalachian Shakespeare Center at EKU and Blackbird Dance Theatre. Through dynamic movement and dance, this new production tells the story of one couple’s treacherous pursuit of power and the harrowing consequences that soon follow. This production will be a unique experience for audience members, a decidedly modern take on Shakespeare’s psychological thriller performed by a diverse ensemble of Kentucky artists.

The mission of the Appalachian Shakespeare Center is to promote agency and citizenship by engaging learners and audiences with the works of William Shakespeare. Blackbird Dance Theatre, founded in 2013 by Jenny Fitzpatrick, trains youth and adults in diverse styles of dance, acting principles, and other creative disciplines.

January 7 - 16

7:30 PM

For more information call (859) 622-7469 or visit ekucenter.com