The Troubadour Concert Series: Graham Nash

Troubadour Hometown Concert Series Lexington

Graham Nash, as a founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who has seen rock history unfold from the launch of the British Invasion to the birth of the Laurel Canyon movement a year later and beyond. An extraordinary Grammy Award® winning renaissance artist – and self-described “simple man” – Nash was inducted twice into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, for his work with CSN and his work as a solo artist.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past six decades. His songs are lightning rods embedded in our history, starting with Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” and “Lady of the Island,” and “Teach Your Children” and “Our House” on CSNY’s Déjà Vu .

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com