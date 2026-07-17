The Troubadour Concert Series: JAYHAWKS

Troubadour Hometown Concert Series Lexington

The JAYHAWKS rootsy sound were swimming against the tide when they emerged from a crowded Minnesota music scene. Over almost four decades, eleven albums, countless memorable live shows, and enough personal drama to fill a couple of Behind the Music episodes, this beloved band soared to heights few ever achieve while winning the hearts and minds of numerous critics, fans, and peers in the process. This is an evening with The Jayhawks featuring two full sets by the band: an acoustic first set followed by a full electric set

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