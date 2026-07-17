The Troubadour Concert Series: JUDY COLLINS

Troubadour Hometown Concert Series Lexington

The legendary JUDY COLLINS has inspired audiences with soaring vocals, vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism.

Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” from her landmark album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy’s dreamy and sweetly intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” won “Song of the Year” at the 1975 Grammy Awards. For six decades, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work. Artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez, and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.

Her “SWEET JUDY BLUE EYES” Farewell Tour, an expansive final run across North America and beyond that gives audiences one last chance to experience her timeless voice and storytelling live.

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com