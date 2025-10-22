The Troubadour Concert Series: Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives
to
Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
×
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives - Troubadour Hometown Concert Series Lexington
Highbridge Spring Water and the volunteers of the TROUBADOUR concert series are proud to present the return of MART STUART and his Fabulous Superlatives to Lexington. Marty Stuart is a five-time GRAMMY-winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician, and songwriter.
For more information, please visit troubashow.com/
Info
Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music