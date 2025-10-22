The Troubadour Concert Series: Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives - Troubadour Hometown Concert Series Lexington

Highbridge Spring Water and the volunteers of the TROUBADOUR concert series are proud to present the return of MART STUART and his Fabulous Superlatives to Lexington. Marty Stuart is a five-time GRAMMY-winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician, and songwriter.

For more information, please visit troubashow.com/