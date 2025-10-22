The Troubadour Concert Series: OVER THE RHINE Holiday Concert
Kentucky Theater 214 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
OVER THE RHINE Holiday Concert - Troubadour Hometown Concert Series Lexington
The musical couple comprised of Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler celebrating over 30 years of writing, recording, and life on the road. The LA Times writes, “The Ohio based husband and wife duo has long been making soul-nourishing music, and the richness only deepens.” This is a FAMILY ALL AGES Event.
For more information, please visit troubashow.com/
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music