The Two Gentlemen of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College

Lindsey Wilson College V.P. Henry Auditorium 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, Kentucky 42728

The Two Gentlemen of Verona at Lindsey Wilson College

The Two Gentlemen of Verona

by William Shakespeare

July 18, 19, 20 - 7 p.m. CT

July 22 - 2 p.m. CT

A romantic comedy that follows the friendship of two men, Valentine and Proteus, who are parting ways. Valentine moves to Milan to better himself by employment with the Duke of Milan, while Proteus stays in Verona to be with his love, Julia. The men are reunited when Proteus is sent by his father to the Duke’s court in Milan. Both men fall for the Duke’s daughter, Silvia. Will their friendship be put to the test? Will either man end up with their one true love?

TheatreFest! is hosted each summer on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 427 - 6848  visit theatrefestatlwc.org/

Theater & Dance
