Saturdays on the Square featuring Natural Wonder: The Ultimate Stevie Wonder Tribute Experience

The 2017 free summer concert series will wrap-up on July 29th with the musical stunner “Natural Wonder: The Ultimate Stevie Wonder Experience”. While Stevie Wonder impersonators dot the landscape backing tracks in hand, “Natural Wonder” rolls into town with the full band experience, complete with a crack rhythm section, full horn ensemble, and the formidable Gabriel Bello, a Billboard-ranked vocalist and multi-instrumentalist; they channel the energy and artistry that has made Stevie Wonder an icon across decades and genres. Whether it’s the Motown-era hits like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” and “My Cherie Amour,” the fusion-flavored 70’s platters like “Master Blaster” and “Do I Do,” the genius of Songs in the Key of Life, the signature harmonica solo of “Isn’t She Lovely,” or Stevie’s modern masterpieces like “My Love is on Fire,” Gabriel Bello and the industry veterans who comprise “Natural Wonder” recreate the look, feel, and sound of a Stevie set with all the musicianship necessary to blow audiences away with a seemingly unending barrage of hit songs that span the Stevie Wonder catalog.

Since its inception in 2012, Natural Wonder has wowed audiences in numerous festivals, private/corporate events and large venues across the country including The House of Blues (Orlando and Myrtle Beach), B.B. Kings (New York City), The Fillmore (Charlotte, NC), The Downtown Cabaret (Bridgeport, CT), and Speaking Rock Casino, (El Paso, TX) to name a few. “Natural Wonder” will be the “icing on the cake” to cap off another fabulous season of “Saturdays on the Square”!

In “Saturdays on the Square” traditional fashion, Main Street in historic downtown will transform into a premier outdoor concert venue with the beautiful Muhlenberg County courthouse providing the jaw-dropping backdrop for each concert. Everyone is invited! Attendees are encouraged to come early, set up lawn chairs, explore downtown and enjoy a pre-show dinner at a Greenville restaurant.

For more information visit tourgreenville.com