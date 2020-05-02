The Universal Energy Expo at NKy Convention Center

× Expand Presented by The Silver Wolf Treasures and Gifts Come Curious, Leave Enlightened from the Universal Energy Expo May 2nd and 3rd, 2020 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, Ky. You will find a variety of readers (tarot, psychics and mediums) to vendors and crafters of many kinds. While you are here, take advantage of the workshops free with your admission. Your paid admission also gets you at chance at our hourly door prizes! Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Daily pass: $15.00/Weekend Pass: $20.00 (Veterans-$5.00 discount with DD214)

For more information call (859) 918-6394 or visit universalenergyexponky.wordpress.com