The University of Louisville School of Music presents Guest Artist: Iris Trio

Praised for their “beauty of sound and striking expression” (Bremen Weser Kurier), the Iris Trio (clarinetist Christine Carter, violist Molly Carr, and pianist Anna Petrova) began working together during their years at Juilliard and the Manhattan School of Music. Their trio debut at the German Consulate in New York City was completely sold out and immediately followed by an invitation to the prestigious Mozartfest in Würzburg, Germany. The trio subsequently gave the world premiere of Christof Weiß’s new work, Conversation Among Friends, at the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Residence Palace, later appearing in Michael Wende & Andreea Varga’s documentary, “MozartLabor.” They have since appeared at venues across North America and Europe, including a tour of their most recent project, Homage and Inspiration, to six concert halls across Germany. Their debut album, recorded at the Sendesaal in Bremen Germany, will be released in 2019, accompanied by tours in Canada, the US, and Europe. The three members of the trio are also active recitalists in their own rite and have performed around the world on many of the major concert stages from Lincoln Centre and Carnegie Hall to the Concertgebouw and Sydney Opera House.

For more information call 502-852-6907 or visit louisville.edu/music