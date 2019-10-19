The Vampire Circus at The Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
The Vampire Circus at The Paramount Arts Center
Welcome to the mysterious tantalizing, fun, dark show of The Vampire Circus. A visual vortex set in an abandoned cemetery where an extraordinary circus comes back to life. The show features a motley collection of off-the-wall characters and incomparable acrobats. Come meet the Vampires…we’ll leave the lights off for you!
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
