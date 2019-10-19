The Vampire Circus at The Paramount Arts Center

Welcome to the mysterious tantalizing, fun, dark show of The Vampire Circus. A visual vortex set in an abandoned cemetery where an extraordinary circus comes back to life. The show features a motley collection of off-the-wall characters and incomparable acrobats. Come meet the Vampires…we’ll leave the lights off for you!

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com