× Expand Vernardos Circus Cast after a Performance

The Venardos Circus Performs in Louisville

Venardos Circus (veh-NARR-dos), a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is thrilled be back on the road and returning to Louisville, KY at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park, 1101 E River Rd, Louisville, KY 40206. There will be 15 shows over two weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent, December 2-12, 2021. This will be Venardos Circus’ first shows in Kentucky since their last visit in 2019.

General Admission tickets starting at $15.00 for youth under age 12 and $25.00 for adults. One babe in arms is admitted free with each paying adult. (24months or younger per paying adult seated on a lap). Premium Reserved seating is available for premium pricing.

About Venardos Circus

The Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style Circus performance, has been touring the U.S. since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014. It is reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation with Broadway-style flair; bringing joy to people across the U.S. Theater lovers and nostalgic circus fans alike will appreciate the intimate experience and sentimental way the show pays homage to circus traditions through the lens of high-quality entertainment for a modern family audience.

For more information visit Liveyourcircusdream.com